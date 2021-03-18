Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 41,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

