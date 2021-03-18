Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

APPS opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $1,247,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $442,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $292,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

