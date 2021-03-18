DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.87 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $78.87 million and $2.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.31 or 0.00399560 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031239 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.28 or 0.04676523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,405,983 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

