Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $325,297.25 and approximately $48.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.58 or 0.03076952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00347574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.90 or 0.00914588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00335953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00249350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021220 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,123,558 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

