Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,068.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,035.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,758.53. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.