Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

