Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.