Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

