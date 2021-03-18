Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPLM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,454 ($32.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,618 ($34.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,412.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

