Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. BOX makes up 4.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BOX by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in BOX by 67.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 79,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,300 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.