Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 30,909 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,909 shares during the quarter. Bonanza Creek Energy accounts for 1.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 4,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $701.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

