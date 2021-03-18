DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director David C. Aldous Sells 2,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOOM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $904.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

