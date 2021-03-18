Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2% yr/yr to $33.1-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.24 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.38.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $187.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $135.04 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

