Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $89.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

DOMO stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

