Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $1,404,174. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $580.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

