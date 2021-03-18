DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 11th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

