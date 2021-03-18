DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DOYU opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DouYu International by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

