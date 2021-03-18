DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Up 87.7% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 87.7% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $51.97 million and $658,593.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.77 or 0.00628528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034160 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.