Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Down 8.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.33 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 1,269,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 928,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -389.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $2,089,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

