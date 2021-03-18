Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CEO James B. Connor Sells 20,000 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.