Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $225,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Vistra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vistra by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,360. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

