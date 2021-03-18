Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

