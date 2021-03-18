Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000.

NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Profile

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

