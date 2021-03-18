Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,000 Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SBG opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31.

Sandbridge Acquisition Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.