Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,009 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 637,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,327,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

