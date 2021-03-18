Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,120 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,310,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $13.11 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

