Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACND opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

