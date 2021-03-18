Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.94

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 6743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,892. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

