Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

DX stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

