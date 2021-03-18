Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.51

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $24.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 20,417 shares.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

