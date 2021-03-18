Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,833 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $596.75 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

