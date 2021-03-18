Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $596.75 million, a P/E ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.