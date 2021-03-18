Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $4.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE ESTE opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.