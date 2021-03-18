Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 72,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTX shares. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,438,075 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

