Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of GoDaddy worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.