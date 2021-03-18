Eaton Vance Management Purchases 73,888 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

