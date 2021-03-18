Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,966 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $37,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

