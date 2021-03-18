Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETG traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

