eBoost Trading 63.9% Higher This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and $13,302.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00369195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

