Eden Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Eden has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $162,888.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00637550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034180 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

