Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 1,831 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.66. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

