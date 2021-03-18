Edgeless Price Hits $0.0069 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $847,903.47 and $831.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

