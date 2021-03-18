Edward L. Kuntz Sells 1,600 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE USPH opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

