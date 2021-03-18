Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,239,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,617. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

