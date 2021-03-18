Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EGTYF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

