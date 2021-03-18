Eight Capital Increases Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$4.10

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CVE NLC opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$388.05 million and a PE ratio of -137.73. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

