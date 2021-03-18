Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.79. 61,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,619. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

