Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) will be announcing its Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 19th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ERJ opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

