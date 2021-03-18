Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given BUY Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Shares of ENB opened at C$45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

