Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.84. 1,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $71.54.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

